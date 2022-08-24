John Dodson reveals career highlight from his UFC tenure: “I came out unscathed, he came out looking like Frankenstein”

John Dodson has accomplished a lot in his career but there are some things that stick out to him more than others.

Dodson won TUF 14 as he knocked out TJ Dillashaw and went on to start out his UFC career 3-0 which led to a flyweight title fight against Demetrious Johnson. Although he never touched UFC gold, Dodson fought so many future champions which he says is a career highlight that he always fought the best of the best.

One fight that sticks out for that is his main event scrap against John Lineker in 2016. Although Lineker won a split decision, Dodson says he was proud of his performance as he stood and traded with Lineker when many didn’t.

“I fought the best of the best, even former champions and current champions,” Dodson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “John Lineker is the champ in ONE and has been destroying everybody and I’ve watched him knock out guy after guy after guy, like holy cow, I sat there and stood five rounds with that dude and landed so many more punches than him and I came out unscathed. He came out looking like Frankenstein and he won the fight.”

One other moment that sticks out for John Dodson is his fight against Petr Yan. He took on the Russian in the Czech Republic when Yan was 3-0 in the UFC and still to this date, Dodson believes he has given Yan the most trouble as he dropped the Russian and forced him to turn into a wrestler.

“That was my thing, people were like I had a poor run at 135. Do they realize I fought the best guys all the time? Yan went on to be the champion, and I dropped him and people think I didn’t do against him, everyone else hasn’t done that well. I’m the one who sat him down on his butt and he was the one who was scared for his life and try and shoot double legs on me and pretend he is a wrestler,” Dodson concluded.

What’s your favorite career memory from John Dodson?

