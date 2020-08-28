Joe Solecki “surprised” he submitted Austin Hubbard in the first round, eyes December return

Joe Solecki is now 2-0 in the UFC but he even surprised himself with his last performance.

At UFC Vegas 7, Solecki was taking on Austin Hubbard in a very intriguing match-up. Hubbard entered the fight 2-2 in the UFC, with his two losses coming by decision to Davi Ramos and Mark O. Madsen, who are elite grapplers.

Solecki, however, wound up earning a first-round submission win, which he did not expect to get.

“Absolutely, I was surprised I got him out of there in the first. He is a tough, tough guy. Davi Ramos and Mark O. Madsen are ADCC medalists and Olympians and they couldn’t finish him,” Solecki said to BJPENN.com. “I think it was the striking that made him check out a little bit. I got the better of the striking and he shot in and I think the striking is what set the choke up.”

The win is a massive one for Solecki but it is even bigger given the fact his daughter is due any day now.

“It was amazing, especially with a child on the way. It was great getting to showcase what I can do as I have those first-round submissions on the regional scene,” he said. “I went from being a three-round grinder to now being the talk of the town.”

With his daughter on the way, Joe Solecki hopes he can return later this year but doesn’t have any names in mind.

“I was back training the day after. I’m going to get ready for whatever they offer as long as my daughter is born first, I can’t miss the birth of my daughter,” Solecki explained. “I will take a quick turnaround if I need be but I asked for December.

“I like to sit back and see what is offered because it is a game of longevity,” he concluded. “My manager will know what is best for me.”

