UFC Fighters pay tribute to ‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman following untimely passing

A plethora of UFC fighters took to social media today to pay tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman following the news of his untimely death.

Boseman, who was best known for his role as Marvel’s “Black Panther”, passed away Friday following a battle with colon cancer. He was only 43-years-old.

The news of Chawick Boseman’s death resulted in several UFC Fighters paying tribute to the the late actor on social media.

Ultimate Fighting Championship Stars such as Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou and Justin Gaethje were among a handful of fighters who paid their respects.

Thank you for your excellence 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/DHUvswYdWA — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 29, 2020

Some shitty news. Hope this man knew how treasured he was. https://t.co/jsdiVmGSXv — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) August 29, 2020

such a nice soul rest in peace legend #wakandaforever pic.twitter.com/Ma8A3H6Zem — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 29, 2020

More UFC Fighter reactions to the death of Chawick Boseman:

Damn. Sending love to his family 🙏🏻 https://t.co/QnOM3GyTdK — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) August 29, 2020

Man, we lost a legend yesterday. Love to his family 🙏🏼 cherish every minute #ChadwickBoseman — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) August 29, 2020

Wakanda forever ✊🏽 — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) August 29, 2020

I’m a grown man now, but I never had superheroes that I remember looking up to. Chadwick Boseman was my Superhero when I watched Black Panther 🙌🏾 He seemed like a great man and gave a lot of hope and inspiration to young black children. RIP @chadwickboseman! pic.twitter.com/R212oxi32e — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 29, 2020

In addition to his role as the popular Marvel superhero “Black Panther”, Chadwick Boseman was also well known for his roles portraying baseball icon Jackie Robinson and James Brown on the big screen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 29, 2020