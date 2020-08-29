UFC Fighters pay tribute to ‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman following untimely passing

Chris Taylor
Francis Ngannou, UFC Columbus

A plethora of UFC fighters took to social media today to pay tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman following the news of his untimely death.

Boseman, who was best known for his role as Marvel’s “Black Panther”, passed away Friday following a battle with colon cancer. He was only 43-years-old.

The news of Chawick Boseman’s death resulted in several UFC Fighters paying tribute to the the late actor on social media.

Ultimate Fighting Championship Stars such as Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou and Justin Gaethje were among a handful of fighters who paid their respects.

More UFC Fighter reactions to the death of Chawick Boseman:

In addition to his role as the popular Marvel superhero “Black Panther”, Chadwick Boseman was also well known for his roles portraying baseball icon Jackie Robinson and James Brown on the big screen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 29, 2020

 

 