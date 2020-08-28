Ronaldo Souza provides update after testing positive for COVID-19: “My life is back to normal”

UFC middleweight contender Ronaldo Souza provided an update after testing positive for COVID-19 before his fight at UFC 249 in May.

Souza, known by his nickname “Jacare,” is one of the greatest middleweights of all time and one of the best fighters to never fight for a UFC title. However, the 40-year-old Brazilian is currently riding a two-fight losing skid against Jan Blachowicz and Jack Hermansson. He was hoping to get back in the win column against Uriah Hall at UFC 249, but a positive COVID-19 test forced him out of his fight in May and he hasn’t competed since.

Speaking to Sherdog.com’s Marcelo Alonso, Souza said that he is feeling better after COVID-19. In fact, he’s dealing with another problem now, a shoulder injury, though he expects to be fully healthy soon.

“I’m good. I’m in Vegas to work at the UFC P.I. I have an injury in my shoulder. In a couple of weeks, I will be good,” Souza said.

“As you know, I got COVID-19 but I was asymptomatic. I have no symptoms. I just stayed home in quarantine and waited for the virus to leave my body. When I got my negative COVID-19 test, it looks like my life is back to normal.”

Despite being 40 years old, Souza showed that he is still a top fighter in his split decision loss to Blachowicz, a fight that many thought Souza won. Blachowicz is now fighting Dominick Reyes for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in his next fight. While the Blachowicz fight was at 205lbs, Souza will be moving back down to middleweight for his next fight.

Souza, who has fought all the best middleweights in the world, is hoping for a rematch against either Robert Whittaker or Kelvin Gastelum in his next fight. Souza previously lost to Whittaker by knockout and Gastelum by split decision. Though with Whittaker booked against Jared Cannonier next, Souza realizes he isn’t likely to get that fight next.

“I’d like revenge against Kelvin Gastelum or Robert Whittaker. I believe that fight’s going to be good for me,” Souza said. “(But) I believe it’s not going to happen.”

The Brazilian legend is getting up there in age and at 40 he is one of the oldest fighters in the UFC right now. However, Souza still plans on fighting for three more years.

“My body’s good. I believe that I can fight for three years,” Souza said.

Who do you want to see Ronaldo Souza fight next?