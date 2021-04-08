Joe Solecki eager to share the Octagon with a “very dangerous” Jim Miller: “I’ve been watching him since I was 12”

Joe Solecki didn’t think he would be fighting Jim Miller in just his third UFC fight.

After Solecki submitted Austin Hubbard last August, he wanted time off with a newborn on the way. However, the hope was to return in December or January, but the first contract offer he got was to face Miller.

“At 155, especially with COVID going on, you can face anybody at any time except for the top-five,” Solecki said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The UFC is shuffling things all the time and everybody is on my radar but I didn’t think it would be my next fight. I’m super pumped to have the opportunity to fight someone that is highly touted and show what I can do.”

With Miller and Solecki both from New Jersey, it is no surprise that the 27-year-old in Solecki grew up watching Miller compete. Although the future UFC Hall of Famer only has a few years left, Solecki knows Miller is still dangerous.

“He’s super well-rounded. On the feet, he is very dangerous, I sat first or the second row in Jersey and he hurt Clay Guida on the feet,” Solecki said. “Then he did what he does and snatched his neck up. You can’t turn your back on him at any point. I could be up 2-0 but he is still dangerous until the third round bell goes. Just respecting him and knowing who is in front of me. If I take my eye off the ball for one second I could pay for it.

“These are the kind of fights you want to test yourself in,” Solecki later added. “I’ve been grappling since I was six. I’ve been watching him since I was 12. At some point, we will grapple.”

Despite the fact Joe Solecki is fighting a legend in Jim Miller, he says he can’t focus on that before the fight. He is treating Miller with the utmost respect but says after the fight, and when his career is over, he knows having a win over Miller will mean a lot to him.

“Every fight kind of means the same going into it but looking back on it, it will be cool,” Solecki said. “It is an opportunity for me and my family, as every time I can go out and get a win and build on it, it will be big for my family.”

If Solecki does get his hand raised against Miller, the goal for him is to be active in 2021.

“I love to compete. I think three to four times a year is perfect, keep that groove going,” Solecki concluded.

