Jorge Masvidal says the way he will beat up Colby Covington will make the Ben Askren finish look “very merciful”

Jorge Masvidal knows he and Colby Covington will end up fighting, and when they do, “Gamebred” is looking to hurt him.

For years, Masvidal and Covington were best friends and roommates. They were regular training partners at American Top Team. Yet, after Covington became the interim champ, their relationship soured and the two now hate each other.

Their rivalry has only increased over the years as they have trash-talked one another. It was also expected they would fight next, but according to Masvidal, he decides when they fight. When they do end up scrapping, Gamebred is confident he will hurt Covington badly.

“I really wanna hurt this guy in a way that I’ve never done before. I want to make it seem like the Ben Askren fight was very merciful compared to what I’m going to do to Colby. Guaranteed,” Masvidal said to ESPN. “And that fight will take place, but when I f*****g say so.”

The way Masvidal finished Askren was vicious with the knee and the follow-up shots. If he plans to do Covington worse, fans will be in for a highlight-reel finish. Although Masvidal wants to hurt Covington, his focus right now is on Kamaru Usman. The two are set to fight in the main event of UFC 261 on April 24 in front of a full capacity crowd. After that, perhaps the Masvidal and Covington will come to fruition. Especially if Masvidal wins the belt as it would be a massive fight if the belt is on the line.

Jorge Masvidal enters his title fight against Usman having not fought since he lost a decision to Usman last July. He took the fight on six day’s notice and had to fly to Abu Dhabi, so Usman wanted the rematch to finish Gamebred this time to prove he’s that better.

Who would you pick in a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington?