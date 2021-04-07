Jim Miller expects to make Joe Solecki “make a mistake early and capitalize on it”

Jim Miller is looking forward to getting back in the Octagon.

After Miller’s UFC 258 fight against Bobby Green was canceled the day before, Miller wanted to make a quick turnaround. He ended up getting that as on April 10 he will return against the highly-touted prospect, Joe Solecki who is someone Miller knows quite well given they are both from New Jersey.

“I know a little about bit him. He came up in Cage Fury which is a promotion I fought on and a lot of my training partners fight in,” Miller said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve seen him fight on the local circuit. It doesn’t matter, Sean gave me a name and I said yes. My job is to be the best I can be on fight night, not pick my opponents. It shouldn’t matter who I’m fighting, if they have been around a long time or a new guy because if I make them fight my fight I’m going to win. That’s what it comes down to.”

Against Solecki, Miller knows it is a battle of grapplers, however, he is confident in his skill set. The future UFC Hall of Famer believes he will be too much early on for Solecki and either get a quick finish or will grind out a decision win.

“I know what I’m good at. That is slamming the pedal to the floor right off the bat. I see a good fight either way,” Miller said. “I will either press him and make him make a mistake early and capitalize on it. Or, we are going to have a great fight.”

If Jim Miller does get his hand raised against Joe Solecki, he would get back in the win column and hopes to start a winning streak. If he does win, the goal is to get on UFC 264 and fight in front of fans once again.

“It’s a win over a top prospect, it’s a W, it gets me the next one. I’m just trying to get some momentum going and I need to start with a win over Joe,” Miller concluded. “I’d like to fight around July 4 as I know they always do a big card around then. Probably the pay-per-view (July 10) which would be in front of fans.”

