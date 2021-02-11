Leon Edwards shares gameplan to “finish” Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Vegas 21

Leon Edwards expects to dominate and finish Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Vegas 21 on March 13.

In the main event of the card, Edwards and Chimaev will finally fight one another after both men were forced to pull out of the previously scheduled fights due to COVID-19. It is a very intriguing fight given Edwards has proven to be a legit title contender while Chimaev has yet to face a ranked opponent.

Despite Edwards being the one to have proven himself at welterweight, it is Chimaev the betting favorite but the Englishman is confident he will get his hand raised.

“I’m going out there for the finish, I feel like I need to prove my case, make a stronger case for the world title. So I’m going out there for the finish,” Edwards said to Submission Radio. “I’m going out there to test everything that he is about, I’m looking to finish.”

Although Khamzat Chimaev has looked unbeatable in the UFC, Edwards believes he is just better and will get his hand raised. Not only will he win and get a finish, but he expects to dominate the fight with an aggressive fight and remind everyone just how good he is.

“For a while, I was fighting just to prove myself. People thought I couldn’t go five rounds so I go five rounds,” Edwards said. “Then it is I can’t wrestle, so I wrestle. I’m just trying to prove something in every fight but this one I’m just going out to be myself and dominate. It has been a while, I want to fight and want to compete. I’m going out there looking to be aggressive and looking to finish and test everything he’s about and get that victory.”

If Leon Edwards does end up finishing Khamzat Chimaev there is a good chance his next fight is a title fight.

