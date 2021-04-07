Photo | See the staggering size difference between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is giving up quite a bit of size when he faces off against ONE champion Adriano Moraes.

Johnson was traded by the UFC to ONE Championship in October 2018 in exchange for welterweight Ben Askren. Since competing in ONE, Johnson has gone 3-0 and won the promotion’s Flyweight Grand Prix in 2019 to earn a title shot against the ONE Championship flyweight champion Moraes. Unfortunately, 2020 was not a good year for either Johnson or Moraes as both men didn’t fight once due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that things are starting to get back to normal, Johnson and Moraes will do battle in the main event of Wednesday night’s ONE on TNT 1 card. The promotion shared the photos of the fighters on its social media ahead of tonight’s big fight, and there appears to be a massive size advantage for the champion Moraes here. Check out the stare-downs below.

According to the current betting odds, Johnson is a -900 betting favorite to win this fight. “Mighty Mouse” is one of the best MMA fighters of all-time pound-for-pound, so it’s no surprise to see him labeled as a big favorite here. Then again, don’t count out Moraes against Johnson. The champ is 18-3 in his MMA career and his three losses came by split decision. He also avenged two of those three defeats. Fight fans in North America who might not be as well-versed in the ONE Championship roster need to know that Moraes is an excellent fighter, but given that he’s a +500 underdog in this fight, it seems like most people are writing him off. While size isn’t everything in MMA, it does count for something. Remember, Johnson has three losses in his MMA career, and two of them came at 135lbs.

Who do you think wins this fight between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes?