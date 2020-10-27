Just Scrap Radio Ep. 16 with Alexander Hernandez, Maurice Greene, James Krause & Brad Katona

The 16th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 12.

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight, Alexander Hernandez (2:19). Next, UFC light heavyweight, Maurice Greene (19:55) joins the program. UFC welterweight, James Krause (36:00) comes on. Closing out the program is EMC bantamweight and former UFC fighter and TUF winner, Brad Katona (48:38).

Alexander Hernandez opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 12 fight against Chris Gruetzemacher. Hernandez discusses the move to Factory X and why he needed to change his mentality of only fighting ranked fighters despite not being paid what his opponents are being paid. Hernandez also talks about how important this fight is to win to get back into the win column and get the hype behind his name again.

Maurice Greene then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 12 fight against Greg Hardy. Greene talks about his win over Gian Villante earlier this year and whether or not he was surprised he got the Hardy fight. “The Crochet Boss” believes Hardy is the most notable name of his career but not the toughest test of his career. Greene also knows a win over Hardy is big for his career and also touches on his TUF 28 rival, Juan Espino picking up his first UFC win.

James Krause joins the show to recap his short-notice win over Claudio Silva on Fight Island. Krause talks about the injury he sustained in the fight and why the recovery time isn’t a worry for him, as he wasn’t planning on fighting for several months due to how many of his fighters are competing in the next couple of months. Krause then helps preview his pupil, Megan Anderson’s upcoming title fight against Amanda Nunes/

Brad Katona closes out the show to preview his EMC bantamweight title fight against Stipe Brcic on Halloween night. The TUF winner discusses his UFC release and why he decided to sign with a European promotion rather than a big promotion like Bellator, PFL, or ONE Championship.

