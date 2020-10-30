Andre Fili looking for “big-money, title-contention fights” with win over Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 12

Andre Fili says he will be looking for “big-money, title-contention fights” with a win over Bryce Mitchell at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 12.

Fili takes on Mitchell in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 12 card. For Fili, this fight represents a chance for him to get back into the top-15 by taking out the undefeated Mitchell, who is 13-0. Both men come into the fight on a roll, with Fili winning three of his last four fights and Mitchell going a perfect 4-0 in the UFC. The UFC booked the fight as the co-main event for a reason.

This is a very important fight for Fili, who is now 30 and at an important juncture of his UFC career. Since making his debut in the Octagon back in 2013, Fili has been inconsistent, going 9-6 in the UFC. He has never been able to string together more than two wins in a row and it’s why he has never been able to jump into title contention or into big-money fights despite being an exciting fighter who is routinely in contention for “Fight of the Night.”

Speaking to UFC.com ahead of the Mitchell fight, Fili said that he’s hoping that an impressive win over his unbeaten opponent will allow him to call for the big fights he craves next.

“I’m fighting the best guys in the world. I’ve never been in a boring fight. Featherweight has always been one of the most exciting weight classes and I don’t think that’s ever going to change. It’s arguably at its most exciting right now, and I’m ready to be in that top tier mix. I’m ready to be at the top of that pyramid,” Fili said.

“So when I get that definitive win, when I get that performance bonus win against my opponent, it’s going to put me right up in the talks of those big-money, title-contention fights.”

Do you think Andre Fili will beat Bryce Mitchell and get a big fight his next time out?