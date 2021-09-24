Jalin Turner expects to ‘put away’ Uros Medic in the first round at UFC 266: ‘I’m going to take his hype’

Jalin Turner knows he’s being overlooked ahead of his UFC 266 fight.

Turner is set to return to the Octagon for the first time in over a year as he faces the undefeated, Uros Medic at UFC 266. It’s an intriguing matchup but for Turner, he says he’s just glad to be able to fight again after everything he has gone through in the past year.

“Man, it’s been injury after injury, personal stuff. It’s been a lot, mainly just injuries, I got injured after my last fight,” Turner said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Then I ended up getting COVID earlier this year and that set me back. Then, I was going to get a fight scheduled but then broke my hand. It’s just been a bunch of bulls**t.”

Although Medic only has one UFC fight, Jalin Turner says he does know quite a bit about him.

In the fight, Turner knows he will be the first real test Medic has. The undefeated fighter has only gone to the second round once, and for “The Tarantula” he believes he has the skills to test Medic.

“I know a fair bit about him, I know some people that train at the same gym as him. He’s had some impressive fights but they aren’t long fights so you haven’t seen much of him getting tested, which is also something to bat an eye about,” Turner explained. “He has so much hype off of two wins like I guess I have to be his test. He has all this hype which is really good. But, I’m here, it’s my time. I’m sorry I have to be the one in front of him but I’m not.”

Although Turner believes he has the skills to bring this fight to the deep waters and test Medic, the 26-year-old believes he won’t need to do that. Instead, he believes he will not only win but will finish the fight in the first.

“I’ve gone a decision a couple of times, I’m good for 15 minutes. Honestly, I have been a first-round winner for the majority of my career,” Turner said. “I feel like I will put him away in the first. But, if it goes the distance, I know I’ll get my hand raised. I’m going to take his hype.”

If Turner does finish Medic in the first at UFC 266, he says he’d likely need one more good win before fighting a ranked opponent at lightweight.

“I’m hyped for it but this fight won’t put me too much higher. Give me one more dude and then we can start talking about rankings. I’m not in a rush,” Turner concluded.

Who do you think will win at UFC 266, Jalin Turner or Uros Medic?