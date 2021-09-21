Just Scrap Radio Ep. 51 with Dan Hooker, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Cynthia Calvillo, Martin Sano Jr., and Jalin Turner

The 51st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 266.

We’re first joined by the eighth-ranked lightweight Dan Hooker (2:01). Next, sixth-ranked heavyweight, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (24:54) joins the show. Fifth-ranked flyweight, Cynthia Calvillo (39:44) then comes on. UFC welterweight, Martin Sano Jr. (54:32) joins the program. Closing out the show is UFC lightweight, Jalin Turner (1:04:31).

Dan Hooker opens up the show to preview his UFC 266 fight against Nasrat Haqparast. Hooker talks about how the fight came together and why he begged the UFC to put him on this card. The fan-favorite also discusses training in New Zealand and why he may be forced to leave the country and train elsewhere due to COVID-19 restrictions. He also touches on the lightweight division.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik then comes on to preview his UFC 266 main card fight against Curtis Blaydes. The heavyweight contender talks about how his training camp has changed preparing for a wrestler. He then talks about Ciryl Gane’s win over Derrick Lewis and that fight against Francis Ngannou.

Cynthia Calvillo joins the program to preview her UFC 266 main card fight against Jessica Andrade. Cynthia explains why she called out Jessica as she notes not many girls are. She also touches on her layoff and discusses the flyweight title fight on her card and why she thinks a win gets her a title fight. She also says she has seen Jessica training in Vegas at the PI and the two have talked to each other about their fight.

Martin Sano Jr. then comes to talk about his UFC 266 fight against Matt Semelsberger. Sano Jr. talks about his layoff and why he hasn’t fought since 2017 and whether or not he’s surprised he got signed to the UFC. He also touches on being a main training partner of Nick Diaz and talks about how Nick is looking ahead of his return fight.

Jalin Turner closes out the program to discuss his UFC 266 fight against Uros Medic. Jalin talks about his time off and whether or not he’s surprised this is his fight. He also talks about how this fight is a chance at redemption after losing his debut at the T-Mobile Arena on a massive pay-per-view just like this fight.

