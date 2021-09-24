Logan Paul says he knows who his next opponent is, shoots down Anderson Silva fight

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul says he knows who his next opponent is for his next boxing match, but he shot down an Anderson Silva fight.

Paul most recently stepped into the ring back in June when he fought legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather, to a draw in an exhibition bout. Paul has made it clear that he intends to step back into the boxing ring for another fight, but so far, we haven’t heard who his opponent will be. There were some rumblings that it may have been Silva, but after “The Spider” knocked out Tito Ortiz, it appears that Paul is now pursuing other opponents.

Speaking on “The Pain Game” podcast, Paul said that he knows who the next opponent is, while also admitting that he won’t be fighting Silva the next time he steps into the ring.

“I know who my next opponent is,” Paul said (h/t BloodyElbow). “Anderson does look good, he’s kind of leading the charge. Tito looked like f*cking sh*t. Vitor Belfort looked like fucking sh*t. I don’t want to be a full on professional boxer. I literally have no interest in doing that. I have an interest in putting on the biggest shows in the world and Vitor Belfort is not that. Anderson is still not that. It’s more interesting, but here’s why, here’s what I have to weigh, ready?” Paul continued. “How good is the guy and how much are they bringing to the table. Anderson is very good as a boxer and he doesn’t bring that much to the table. It’s risk-reward, it’s a f*cking business. Bro, would I fight Anderson Silva? Yes. Do I think I can beat him? Yes. Am I going to? Probably not.”

With Anderson Silva supposedly now off the table, who would you like to see Logan Paul fight in his next boxing match?