Ike Villaneuva plans to KO Vinicius Moreira in “do-or-die” fight for his UFC career: “This is my Game 7”

Ike Villaneuva knows he enters his UFC Fight Island 8 fight in a must-win scenario.

Villaneuva is currently 0-2 in the UFC, but his first loss against Chase Sherman should be overturned to a no-contest due to Sherman being flagged by USADA. However, Villaneuva knows he still lost that fight, and in his last one, lost by cut stoppage which was heartbreaking for him.

“It was a tough pill to swallow,” Villaneuva said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m a veteran of the game so I’ve been here before, I was just a little upset, spent a month out there at Xtreme Couture, and learned some good things. It happens in the fight game. I just got cut, you have to shake it off.”

If Ike Villaneuva is going to remain a UFC fighter after next Wednesday he knows he needs to beat Moreira. Both of them are winless inside the Octagon and the veteran knows it’s a must-win.

“No doubt. This is a must-win for me, this is my Game 7, it’s do-or-die,” Villaneuva explained. “I’m going to show I belong here, I see a lot of holes in his game that I can exploit and I look forward to dominating.”

Ultimately, in the end, Ike Villaneuva is extremely confident he will get his hand raised and do so by KO to pick up his first UFC win.

“This is a classic striker vs. grappler matchup. He is sticking to what he knows, he wants to grapple and look for the takedown,” Ike Villanueva concluded. “Once you stop the takedown it breaks his will. In every fight, as soon as you touch him you break his will. Just break his will and get him out of there.”

