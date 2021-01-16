Michael Chandler “would love” to fight “out of shape” Nate Diaz, promises to slam him on his neck

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler says he would pick up an “out of shape” Nate Diaz and slam him on his neck if they ever fight.

Chandler is set to make his UFC debut next Saturday on Fight Island when he takes on Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 257. Chandler is completely focused on Hooker and knows that his UFC future depends on him getting the win in that one, but that doesn’t mean fans and media aren’t looking ahead to other opponents. During an AMA on his Instagram Live, one fan asked Chandler what he thinks about a potential fight with Diaz. This is what “Iron” had to say about the Stockton native.

“There’s no doubt I would pick Nate Diaz up (and) slam him on his neck,” Chandler said. “That long, skinny, fat body, he’s out of shape, he hasn’t really fought much in the last few years. So I’d be down with that. Midwest boy from High Ridge, Missouri, fighting the kid from Lodi, California, I would love that. So we shall see.”

The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, Chandler made waves when he left Bellator to sign with the UFC last summer. He was first tabbed to be the backup for the UFC 254 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje but ultimately wasn’t needed. The UFC was able to turn him around a few months later and offered him this fight against Hooker on a massive card. It’s a huge opportunity.

As for Diaz, UFC president Dana White said this week that the promotion has offered him a fight, though he declined to elaborate who that may be. Some rumors floating around have Justin Gaethje as a potential opponent, though White was quick to shoot down Tony Ferguson’s name. Chandler may not be on his radar now, but depending on what happens against Hooker next weekend, it’s a possibility.

Do you want to see Michael Chandler vs. Nate Diaz?