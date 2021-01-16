Brendan Fitzgerald reveals the under-the-radar fight he’s looking forward to on Fight Island

The UFC is set to kick off 2021 with a bang as they will hold three-events in a week.

The main events of the three cards see Max Holloway take on Calvin Kattar, Neil Magny vs. Michael Chiesa, and Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2. However, for UFC commentator, Brendan Fitzgerald, he knows those are good fights but says Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell has all the capabilities of being the best fight of the week.

“With me not going this time, I haven’t gone too deep into the cards. But, on the Wednesday card, Tyson Nam is fighting Matt Schnell,” Fitzgerald said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I just glanced at that fight. Everyone loves the main events, the first one on ABC, Holloway-Kattar is just awesome, Chandler-Hooker is a great fight, too. But, I looked at the card, I saw Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell and that is the Fight of the Night. It has firework potential. I love when we get that crazy fight that is the second or third in as it sets the tone.”

Nam even expects the fight to be a good one as it is two finishers going at it.

“It is going to start out fast, we will meet in the middle and it will be a ton of activity,” Nam said on the show. “After the dust settles, it will be Matt Schnell knocked out and me standing with my arms raised.”

Tyson Nam is coming off back-to-back knockout wins to pick up his first two wins inside the Octagon. The Hawaiian is currently the 13th-ranked flyweight.

Matt Schnell, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since December of 2019 where he was knocked out by Alexandre Pantoja. Before that, he was on a four-fight winning streak with stoppage wins over Jordan Espinosa and Louis Smolka. He is also ranked ninth at flyweight.

Are you looking forward to Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell?