UFC 246 Results: Holly Holm defeats Raquel Pennington (Highlights)

A key women’s bantamweight matchup between former title holder Holly Holm and perennial contender Raquel Pennington co-headlined tonight’s UFC 246 event in Las Vegas.

The bout served as a rematch as Holm and Pennington originally met at UFC 184, with ‘The Preachers Daughter’ emerging victorious by way of split-decision.

The promotions former bantamweight queen, Holm (12-5 MMA), entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Amanda Nunes in her most recent effort at UFC 239.

Prior to the setback, Holly Holm was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Megan Anderson.

Meanwhile, Raquel Pennington (10-7 MMA) is coming off a split-decision victory over Irene Aldana in her most recent Octagon appearance this past July.

‘Rocky’ has gone 1-1 since suffering a TKO loss to Amanda Nunes in her bid for the promotions bantamweight title at UFC 224.

Round one begins and both women meet in the center of the Octagon. There is a bit of feeling out of process to start the fight. Raquel comes forward with a jab. Holly throws a side kick. She circles to her right and ducks under a punch. Pennington comes forward but eats a front leg side kick. The fighters clinch and Holm pushes Pennington up against the cage. Holly Holm with some good uppercuts. Good clinch work by both women. Knees to the midsection from Holm. Raquel switches the position and dives for a takedown. She can’t get it and the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and the fighters trade shots in the pocket. Holm forces Raquel up against the cage and lands a punch. She looks to score a judo trip but Raquel Pennington denies the attempt and switches the position. Holly Holm muscles her back against the fence. Big knees from Raquel now. Holm breaks free from the clinch and lands a side kick. Holm forces the clinch once again and pushes Pennington back against the cage. Good shots now from Holm. Big knees in return from ‘Rocky’. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Pennington comes forward and lands a knee to the body. She continues to press the action early in round three. Holm with a nice jab. ‘Rocky’ leaps in with a hook that partially connects. The fighters clinch and Holm pushes Pennington back against the cage. They break and Holly Holm lands a side kick. She paws her jab and circles left. Another good side kick from Holm. Raquel leaps in but eats a counter hook for her efforts. ‘Rocky’ with a left. She lands a right and then shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Holly gets right back to her feet and forces the clinch. She pushes Raquel back up against the cage and lands some short shots. One minute remains in the third and final round. Knees from Holm to the thigh of Pennington. The referee steps in and breaks them up. ‘Rocky’ leaps in with a flurry. Holm grabs her and pushes her towards the fence. Raquel breaks free and lands a left.

Official UFC 246 Result: Holly Holm def. Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision

