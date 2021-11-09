Felicia Spencer confident she’ll have a ‘great performance’ and finish Leah Letson at UFC Vegas 42

Felicia Spencer didn’t know what would be next for her after her split decision loss to Norma Dumont.

With Spencer losing to Dumont, and not many featherweights on the roster, the Canadian will welcome back Leah Letson at UFC Vegas 42 on Saturday. For Spencer, she said she thought she would’ve fought Letson a while back. But, she’s excited to get the chance to face her.

“I thought for a few years I would end up fighting Leah Letson as I figured she would be a featherweight when she came back,” Spencer said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “From the beginning, I thought my next opponent would be her, and then out of the blue, she is ready to fight again after going through some health issues which I’m happy she is back.”

With Letson having not fought since 2018, Spencer admits it is hard to prepare for her. She knows Letson would’ve gotten better but the Canadian is confident in her skillset that she will have success in the fight.

“Honestly, not that much. She’s tough, she’s in the Armed Forces, so I have all the respect for her,” Spencer explained. “I know she will be a tough opponent. But, the game planning and what we think she will do, I leave that to my coaches.”

Against Leah Letson, Felicia Spencer is confident she will be able to use her wrestling to get the fight to the ground. Once it gets there, she knows she’ll either find the submission or get a TKO win.

“Honestly, I can see myself just wanting to finish it and get a great performance. That is more than likely going to happen on the ground whether it’s TKO or submission,” Spencer said. “That is where I foresee it. She is tough enough that I don’t see a first-round finish but I can see a second-round finish.”

If Spencer does get the stoppage win, she says she doesn’t know what would be next for her. There aren’t many featherweights on the roster so she says she will just wait to see whoever the UFC offers her.

“I have no idea, I haven’t even thought about what happens after November 13,” Spencer concluded.

Do you think Felicia Spencer will finish Leah Letson at UFC Vegas 42?