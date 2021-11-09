Chael Sonnen shares bold prediction about Kamaru Usman

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen shared a bold prediction about UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, suggesting he will retire sooner than later.

Usman just defeated his archrival, Colby Covington, for the second time when he won a hard-fought unanimous decision over him at UFC 268 this past Saturday night in New York City. For Usman, the win over Covington improved his UFC record to 15-0. He is currently first or second in nearly all of the welterweight division’s all-time records, right behind UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre. Even though he hasn’t caught GSP in terms of title defenses yet, UFC president Dana White recently admitted that Usman has surpassed GSP in his eyes in terms of being the greatest fighter of all time in the welterweight division.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, one of the sport’s top analysts in Sonnen shared his thoughts on Usman. As far as Sonnen goes, Usman is in a tough spot because he is really only chasing GSP at this point, and according to Sonnen, Usman might retire first.

“Kamaru Usman is out there defending a championship of the world and pound-for-pound status while chasing a ghost of Georges St-Pierre. It’s a very hard spot for Usman,” Sonnen said (via MMAjunkie.com). “Retirement for Kamaru Usman, even though that’s not anywhere in his mouth, is gonna come a lot quicker than you might think. He’s done everything. He’s now going through his second time, and he only has one goal left, which is to overtake the idea of Georges St-Pierre. Pretty difficult, right? But he’s well on his way. Kamaru could get beat. Kamaru could leave the sport,” continued Sonnen. “Kamaru Usman is a top-two welterweight of all time. It’s down to Kamaru and St-Pierre. There is no other discussion.”

