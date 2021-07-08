Dustin Poirier would “be successful” and “dominant” at welterweight if he moves up, says coach

Dustin Poirier started his UFC career at featherweight and may end it at welterweight, his strength and conditioning coach, Phil Daru says.

Poirier is set to headline UFC 264 in a highly-anticipated trilogy bout against Conor McGregor. It’s a massive fight for both men and in the lead-up to the scrap, “The Diamond” asked if it could take place at welterweight. He wanted the trilogy to take place at three different weight classes but for Daru, that is also due to the fact Poirier is a big lightweight that does cut a lot of weight.

“He’s naturally a big kid and people don’t realize that because he’s fought at ’45,” Daru said about Poirier on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Naturally, he was a ’55er at ’45 and now he could make 170.”

If Poirier does end up moving up to welterweight, Daru knows it would be easier for him. He also says Poirier would be able to have success due to the fact he wouldn’t have to deplete himself due to the weight cut.

“It would make my job a lot easier. I see him really being dominant and using his skill at that weight class. But, also his body in general, he’s a big kid,” Daru said about Poirier. “Naturally, we won’t have to suck his body down and worry about calories and weight cutting. He can go in there pretty healthy to a degree like at the end of the day, he won’t have to deplete his body and will be better from a performance standpoint. Might get more knockouts at that weight well.”

Whether or not Dustin Poirier will actually move up to welterweight is to be seen. If he beats McGregor at UFC 264 he would get a lightweight title shot, but if he does move up, Daru believes The Diamond would be able to be successful at welterweight.

“I wouldn’t say better, it’s a good look. He can definitely be successful this year but he’s accomplished a lot at 155, he’s accomplished a lot at 145, but for the most part, 155 is a great weight class for him,” Daru concluded about Poirier moving up to welterweight. “170 isn’t that far-fetched, it’s something that can be there, not saying he wants to stay there, I don’t want to speak for him, I see him getting there and having success at that weight class.”

