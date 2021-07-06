Just Scrap Radio Ep. 43 with Stephen Thompson, Max Griffin, and Phil Daru

The 43rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 264.

We’re first joined by one-half of the co-main event and the fourth-ranked welterweight, Stephen Thompson (3:13). Next, UFC welterweight, Max Griffin (22:00) joins the show. Closing out the program is Dustin Poirier’s strength and conditioning coach, Phil Daru (38:39).

Stephen Thompson opens up the show to preview his UFC 264 co-main event fight against Gilbert Burns. Thompson talks about his layoff and him finally getting a chance to fight someone above him in the ranks. “Wonderboy” also touches on being on another Conor McGregor card and why he believes a win over Burns should earn him a title shot. He also explains why he likes the style matchup against the champ, Kamaru Usman.

Max Griffin then comes on to preview his UFC 264 fight against Carlos Condit. The welterweight contender discusses his immediate reaction to getting the news of the fight and him saying it took Condit nearly a week to accept the fight. Max Griffin then talks about the durability of Condit, but why he’s confident he will get a stoppage win and what a finish win does for his career.

Phil Daru closes out the program to talk about Dustin Poirier’s UFC 264 training camp. Daru touches on what changes they made since January and the careful approach they are taking of adding muscle to Poirier but keeping his cardio up. Phil then shares his reason why he believes Poirier will finish McGregor again, although he trained “The Diamond” to go the distance. He then closes things out by laying out a potential welterweight move for Dustin Poirier in the near future.

