Dustin Poirier is “looking phenomenal” and is “going to hurt somebody” at UFC 264, says teammate Jorge Masvidal

Dustin Poirier is “looking phenomenal” and is “going to hurt somebody” at UFC 264, says his teammate at American Top Team, Jorge Masvidal.

Poirier takes on archrival Conor McGregor in a highly-anticipated trilogy bout that serves as the main event of this Saturday’s blockbuster UFC 264 pay-per-view card. Ahead of the fight, his teammate at ATT Masvidal spoke about how preparations have gone in training camp for “The Diamond.” According to Masvidal, Poirier had an excellent training camp and he’s ready to go for Saturday night, with Masvidal warning McGregor about what to expect.

“He’s in phenomenal shape, man. I’ve been there since the start of the camp. He came in in shape. He wasn’t messing around. He knew that third fight was going to happen at some point. It’s not like he went home and gave himself any slack. He came back full six-packed out, doing five rounds. Usually, I see him progress and he gets better every week. He came in on fight shape on Week 1 and he’s looking phenomenal. He’s going to hurt somebody,” Jorge Masvidal said on the UFC betting preview show (h/t MMAjunkie).

Breaking down the fight even further, Masvidal explained how he expects Poirier to game plan for this matchup against McGregor, who is historically a very faster starter.

“I think Conor gets his timing better than anybody, faster than anybody. If he can’t get his timing right away (Poirier) has to move, chop his legs, grapple, and wrestle with him. Take Conor away from that, because he’s one of the best sprinters. Conor coming off the blocks – this guy is a 100-yard sprinter. He’s in your face right away landing big shots. I think Dustin is going to be more than ready for it,” Masvidal said.

“He faced him twice. He’s got a lot of strategies going into it. I think standup anyway, because he’s dealt with it on two occasions, he knows how quickly he can find his timing. I don’t think he’s going to catch him by surprise, even on the feet. But I think that’s one of Conor’s biggest strengths.”

