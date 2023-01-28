Twitter reacts to Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury pay-per-view price

Jake Paul’s highly-anticipated return to the boxing ring is now official. His long-awaited bout with Tommy Fury, who Paul was supposed to fight on several occasions in 2021 and 2022, will lock horns February 26 in Saudi Arabia for all of the bragging rights, as the time for talk is slowly but surely coming to a close.

Paul has had a busy start to 2023, as he recently announced his move to MMA and the PFL’s “SuperFight” division, which will see the YouTuber-turned boxer headline some of the promotion’s biggest events on pay-per-view moving forward.

But for the time being, ending the feud is priority No. 1 for the Ohioan, as his headlong bout with cost a hefty price of $49.99. This is awfully similar to older UFC prices in the pre-streaming era and certainly much cheaper than the events of today. The fight will air on ESPN+ pay-per-view in the U.S. and BT Sport Box Office overseas for a similar cost.

This is Paul’s first bout since a decision win against former UFC middleweight champion and light heavyweight title contender, Anderson Silva, as the pair settled their differences in Oct. 2022.

As for Fury, his last bout took place in April 2022, where he defeated Daniel Bocianski by unanimous decision to earn his eighth win overall, which finally set up the grudge match that fans, media members and pundits have wanted to see for quite a while.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the news regarding the price point. For the most part, people have come to a consensus that the event might be worth shelving out money for. Paul’s bout with Silva generated between 200,000-300,000 buys, according to Bad Left Hook.

Silva left the UFC in 2020 after losing to Uriah Hall in his final MMA fight.

