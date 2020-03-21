American Top Team implements trash-talking policy due to Colby Covington

American Top Team has decided to implement a new trash-talking policy, this after Colby Covington spawned a number of rivalries between teammates.

Going forward, ATT has introduced a “zero trash-talking policy”, meaning team members can only talk trash to each other if they have a contracted fight arranged.

American Top Team owner explained the decision, which was prompted by recent actions from Colby Covington, in a interview with MMAFighting:

”It’s gotten personal, and I think I was wrong,” Dan Lambert said. “I think I made a mistake. I think I should have nipped it in the bud, and it’s gotten to the point where it’s trickled down where it affects coaches, it affects training partners, it affects vibes at the gym, and as a result, we’ve adjusted and come up with a new policy.

”Unless you have a bout agreement to fight someone, in which case there obviously needs to be some promotion, there’s a gag order on talking about people at the gym. If that’s something a fighter chooses they need to do, then they have to go train somewhere else.”

ATT’s most outspoken product, welterweight contender Colby Covington, has had a number of issues with teammates in the past. ‘Chaos’ has had altercations with Dustin Poirier, Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal and Joanna Jedrzejczyk just to name a few.

Dan Lambert admits that he let the trash-talking at ATT get out of hand, and hopes that this new policy will help turn things around.

”I don’t know if it was this last round of talk where Colby Covington came out and kind of violated a truce I had between him and Dustin Poirier, or some of the talk between him and Joanna (Jedrzejczyk). It may be just the big scheme of things, dealing with some of the other problems that affect our sport and everybody’s lives; I see how petty some of this sh*t is, and why the f*ck am I dealing with it and (have) allowed it to become an attraction?

”I think part of it just might be that I’m such a pro wrestling nerd; I kind of like the promotional side of it and the trash talk. It’s on me. I f*cked that part up. I should never have let it get to that point. It’s my job to stop sh*t like that from happening and causing distractions in the gym. I think I made a mistake on that one, so live and learn.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 21, 2020