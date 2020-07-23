Pro fighters make their picks for Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 3, a pivotal middleweight clash headlines the card as Robert Whittaker battles Darren Till. Heading into the fight, the former champion in Whittaker is a -120 favorite while the Englishman is a +100 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros believe it is a super close fight as the odds suggest but the majority lean towards Whittaker getting the job done.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till:

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: That is a pretty interesting one. Both are great standup fighters. But, I will give Whittaker the advantage due to where he has been and who he has fought. It’s a close fight, but I think Whittaker wins.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: That is an interesting fight. I like both guys and their styles. It is hard to say because Whittaker has taken a lot of damage, he’s been in some wars, so I’ll lean towards Till. It’s such a close fight.

Justin Jaynes, UFC lightweight: This is such a tough fight but I’m going to have to go with Till. Whittaker is coming off the knockout loss and coming back from a KO loss is tough because some fighters start questioning themselves like can I take a punch? He may not want to exchange as much and I think Till will take it to Whittaker and get the job done.

Tim Elliott, UFC flyweight: I’m going to go with Whittaker. He has too much power and he will get back into the win column.

Khama Worthy, UFC lightweight: I think Whittaker is the more seasoned middleweight so I think he can get the ball rolling again with a win.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: That is going to be a good fight but I have to give it to Robert Whittaker. Darren Till is a big strong dude but Robert is more technical and has been around the game for a long time. The experience at middleweight will give him the edge.

Kay Hansen, UFC strawweight: Man, Robert Whittaker is so underrated. People don’t ever like the nice guy and people hate on him. It will be a great fight and I can see either one winning but I think Whittaker will win.

***

Fighters picking Robert Whittaker: Jack Hermansson, Tim Elliott, Khama Worthy, Julian Erosa, Kay Hansen

Fighters picking Darren Till: Dan Ige, Justin Jaynes

Who do you think wins, Robert Whittaker or Darren Till?