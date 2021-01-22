UFC 257 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

In the co-main event of UFC 257, Dan Hooker is set to welcome, Michael Chandler to the UFC in a really intriguing bout. Heading into the fight, Hooker is a -135 favorite while the former Bellator lightweight champion is a +105 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The slight majority of pros believe Dan Hooker gets it done by using his reach advantage to piece up Chandler.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler:

Michael Chiesa, UFC welterweight: That is a tough fight to pick because Chandler has never fought a guy like Hooker. I don’t mean that in regards to competition, I just mean in terms of the body type and style. I’m leaning towards Hooker.

Randy Costa, UFC lightweight: Michael Chandler. I think Chandler mixes it up way too well and there will be a very clear discrepancy in wrestling ability. Chandler has the ability to control where the fight takes place. I think Dan will be tentative to over-commit on shots in fear of Chandler slipping under and taking him down. Hooker definitely has a chance to catch Chandler with one of those knees, but I think Chandler is far more skilled than Hooker. I’m fired up for Chandler’s debut and I think they put him on the appropriate card.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Hooker.

Ian Heinisch, UFC middleweight: Michael Chandler, I have to go with him as I think his wrestling will be the difference.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: I think Dan Hooker wins by TKO. His reach and size will be the difference.

Sam Alvey, UFC light heavyweight: I think Chandler gets it done. A tough test for his UFC debut but I don’t like betting against wrestlers.

Jerome Rivera, UFC flyweight: Man, that is going to be a banger. I don’t think Dan Hooker can handle the heat that Chandler will bring. Chandler will use his pressure and win a decision or late finish.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: That is a tough one. Chandler doesn’t have an easy fight in Hooker and I think Hooker will win the fight by keeping it standing.

David Dvorak, UFC flyweight: I think Dan Hooker. He is the better striker with good head movement. I don’t think Chandler is ready for what Hooker will bring and I’m not sure if Chandler is a top-five guy. I’m sure this will be a great fight but I have to go with Hooker.

Fighters picking Dan Hooker: Michael Chiesa, Diego Ferreira, Renato Moicano, Matt Frevola, David Dvorak

Fighters picking Michael Chandler: Randy Costa, Ian Heinisch, Sam Alvey, Jerome Rivera

