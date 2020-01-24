Curtis Millender plans to make Moses Murrietta ‘look like he doesn’t belong’

Curtis Millender is entering his fight at Bellator 238 fight against Moses Murrietta with a chip on his shoulder.

Millender, who was recently released from the UFC, immediately reached out to Bellator to try and sign back with the promotion after fighting for them in 2015 and 2017.

“For me, at this point in my career, it is about the biggest paydays. I reached out to Bellator right after the news was broken because I have a family I have to support,” Millender said to BJPENN.com. “I can’t support them with not making the money I should be making. That is what I have to do.”

Although Curtis Millender is glad he did sign a one-fight contract with Bellator, he admits there is a grudge towards the UFC. He believes he should still be with the promotion as he went 3-2 and the people he beat are getting big fights.

“I’m comfortable in Bellator. I don’t have anything bad to say about any promotion. I’m not going to sit here and say I’m not hurt. I know it is a business. But, for me, it’s heartbreaking when I see guys like Max Griffin get a fight with ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira. Like come on man, that sucks,” he said. “I smashed him and he has a successful minute and a half in there. Thiago [Alves] still gets fights and I clowned Thiago. It is what it is. I’ll be back at the top of the sport in no time.”

Millender is entering this fight at Bellator 238 against Murrietta with a simple goal of proving he’s still one of the best welterweights in the world.

“I’m going to hold a grudge and use that to show them letting me go was a mistake. I’m using it as a chip on my shoulder, using it as fuel and beat everyone else up,” he explained. “Just show everyone else sucks and I should be at the top.”

In the end, Curtis Millender is confident he will get his hand raised on Saturday and will do so in devastating fashion.

“Moses is no can because his losses are to top guys. But, unfortunately for him, I’m going out there and put him away and make him look like he doesn’t belong. Just open more eyes and re-open some eyes and see what comes to me next.”

If he does win, he isn’t ruling out anything, including a return to the UFC. For him, it is about who will pay him the most amount of money.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/24/2020.