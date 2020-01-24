PHOTO | Conor McGregor handed $50,000 bonus by Dana White in cash

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was handed his $50,000 bonus for Performance of the Night at UFC 246 in cash by UFC president Dana White.

McGregor needed just 40 seconds to knock out Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 to pick up his first win since a November 2016 TKO win over Eddie Alvarez. The UFC awarded McGregor a $50,000 bonus for the knockout win, joining Aleksei Oleinik, Carlos Diego Ferreira, Brian Kelleher, and Drew Dober as bonus winners.

In the days following the event, photos emerged of McGregor and White drinking Proper No. Twelve whiskey and sharing good times along with former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta. In a new set of photos released from the meeting, McGregor is seen smiling as he is handed his $50,000 bonus in a bag of cash.

The Mac Life confirmed the money McGregor was given was his bonus money. Take a look at the photos below courtesy of McGregor’s Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7rjR68p5AE/

McGregor has always been close to White and Fertitta. After all, McGregor is a cash cow for the UFC, and his success was one of the big reasons the Fertittas were able to sell the company for $4 billion in July 2016. The $50,000 bonus that McGregor received from White for this fight is tiny in comparison to the amount of money he will ultimately make for the Cerrone fight after the event’s pay-per-view numbers are finalized.

Right now, McGregor is in a holding pattern as he waits for his next opponent to be announced. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomdov is the frontrunner to be McGregor’s next foe according to White, but that’s not set in stone. McGregor could very well fight Jorge Masvidal, who also currently doesn’t have a fight scheduled, but he could also end up fighting someone like Justin Gaethje or Nate Diaz instead.

What do you think about Conor McGregor being given his $50,000 bonus in cash?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/24/2020.