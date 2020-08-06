Curtis Millender expects to finish Sabah Homasi, sign with UFC or Bellator long-term in free agency

Curtis Millender knows he has to beat Sabah Homasi if he is going to get a long-term contract in free agency.

At Bellator 243 this Friday, Millender is set for his second fight in Bellator since re-signing with the promotion after being cut by the UFC. In his debut, he scored a decision win over Moses Murrietta.

Now, against Homasi, Millender has the confidence back and believes he will finish the fight.

“I’m a fan of the sport so there aren’t many guys that I won’t know about. He is explosive, he’s tough. But, I say it all the time, you can be as tough as you want, but that just makes for a long ass-whooping,” Millender said to BJPENN.com. “I have no problems putting it on him. He is not going to be faster or stronger than me. I’ll finish him though.

“He has a lot of KO power but he doesn’t knock out high-level guys like me,” he continued. “He is knocking out the guys he should be beating. It will be a tough fight for him. I also have this added confidence knowing I can go for submissions and takedowns.”

If he does end up finishing Homasi, Curtis Millender will enter free agency on a high note. The 32-year-old says he does want to test free agency to see his worth but ultimately there are only two options for him. That being re-signing with Bellator or going back to the UFC, but the goal is to sign long-term.

“I enjoy Bellator and everyone there. It was tough at first being cut but it is the business,” Millender explained. “I never held any grudges, I just want to fight and make the most amount of money. I still don’t understand being cut by the UFC, but I’m not holding a grudge.

“At this point, it is about money. I want to be able to provide for my family, whoever will help me do that is who I’m going to roll with. The door is never closed to the UFC, I would love to be back with them or be signed full-time to Bellator,” he continued. “At this point, I just want to continue to fight and be compensated for me. I have kids I need to take care of. To be honest, I wouldn’t mind getting that LFA belt but it probably will be UFC or Bellator.”

Not only will Curtis Millender test free agency after Bellator 243, but he expects to make a decision rather quickly so he can get another fight.

“I want to sign as soon as possible. I’m used to fighting three to four times a year. Hopefully, I can get one more out,” Millender concluded.

Where would you like to see Curtis Millender fight after Bellator 243?