Dillon Danis says he would easily beat Jorge Masvidal in a street fight

Dillon Danis is confident he would be able to beat Jorge Masvidal in a street fight rather easily.

Danis is currently 2-0 in MMA and has had rivalries with multiple fighters in Bellator, UFC, and boxers.

Now, his latest rival appears to be Jorge Masvidal as the SBG Ireland product says even with a bad knee he would still beat “Gamebred” in a fight.

“Right now, even with my knee like this, if I had to get in a street fight with Masvidal or someone like that, it would be easy. I’m serious. It would [be easy],” Dillon Danis said to ESPN. “I’d take his leg off and beat him with it. If me and him met in New York City streets, or Miami, I’ve seen him in Miami he didn’t do anything. He left the club.”

Danis is currently healing a knee injury but knows that wouldn’t impact him in a street fight.

For the Bellator fighter, he says he and Masvidal have a long history of not liking each other and every time Gamebred has gotten up and left.

“Me and Masvidal have a weird past. A couple of times me and him had beef. One time, I’m not going to say the UFC fighter I went on a date with. But, I had to go to the UFC retreat. Me and my friend went because one of the fighters I was going on a date with, this girl she was at the bar there and she called us to go there,” Danis said. “It was funny, Masvidal was there and he was eyeing me down acting like he wanted to fight me. He ended up doing nothing. I literally went into a UFC retreat and I go to the bar and every single UFC fighter was there. Not one said anything, they are were actually very, very nice to me saying I’m the man.

“The other time I saw Masvidal was in a club, I think in Miami. I didn’t even know he was there. I went to my table and they were like Masvidal is there. So I’m like oh whatever. They started bringing a lot of attention to me, they were bringing signs up in the club and he got up and left,” Dillon Danis concluded. “Swear on anything. He got up and left and I think he got upset because he is in Miami and I got more love. No one even knew who he was… This was right after he knocked out Ben Askren.”

What do you make of Dillon Danis saying he would easily beat Jorge Masvidal in a street fight?