Stipe Miocic believes he will eventually fight and defeat Jon Jones

Stipe Miocic believes a fight between Jon Jones will happen.

For quite a few years now, many fans have called for Jones to move up to heavyweight. Yet, he has been reluctant to do until recently when he called for a scrap against Francis Ngannou. The UFC did not want to pay Jones what he wanted and now he said he will sit out for a couple of years if that is needed.

If Jones and the UFC can figure things out, Stipe Miocic believes he will fight Jon Jones.

“Yeah I mean yeah, it’s up to the UFC,” Stipe Miocic said to Line Movement. “I’d fight anyone.”

If the two do fight, and if it happens when they are both champions it could easily be one of the biggest fights in the history of the sport. “Bones” has never lost other than the DQ which Dana White has tried to overturn. But, Miocic is confident he would be the one to defeat the light heavyweight champion.

“I definitely think it would be a great fight for him and I think I’d walk out [as the champ],” he explained. “He’s in a different weight class and I think I’d do well. I know I’d do well.”

Before a Miocic vs. Jones fight can happen, the heavyweight champion needs to get past Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 252. It is the trilogy bout with both men winning by knockout. If Miocic defeats “DC” again and defends his belt, a scrap against Jon Jones could certainly make sense.

Jon Jones, meanwhile, has not fought since he defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 to defend his belt. Before that, he beat Thiago Santos by split decision and Anthony Smith by decision for his first title defense since reclaiming his belt at UFC 232.

Would you be interested in seeing Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones? And, if it happens, who do you think would win?