Colby Covington takes Kamaru Usman trash talk to a new level

Colby Covington is expected to get his long-awaited shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman later this year, and he’s already stinging his rival with some venomous trash talk.

Speaking on BJPenn.com Radio this week, Covington explained that he has even more distaste for Usman than he did for the former champion Tyron Woodley, who he also campaigned to fight.

“This situation is way worse,” Covington said. “Woodley, you know, I hate the guy, he’s a piece of sh*t, he’s a cry baby, he’s a soy boy, low T beta, male. But you know this thing with ‘Marty Fakenewsman’ is different. He won the American Top Team Ultimate Fighter, he beat all the guys from ATT. I was already in the UFC at the time. So, I was begging to fight him after he did that, he got in the UFC. But he was turning down the fight, and he actually turned down the fight so much that he gave Glenn Robinson a heart attack and he died.”

Robinson died of a heart attack in 2018.

When Colby Covington finally does step into the cage with Kamaru Usman, he’s expecting a blowout victory, based largely on his superior wrestling accolades.

“I’m going to go leave Mart Fakenewsman in a pool of his own blood and truly make welterweight great again, and its not even going to be competitive. I’m going to show the different levels there is to this sport. And the different levels there is between our games, he’s [Division 2, I’m Division 1]. And that’s how you can look at it. We all know what happens when D2 plays D1, its not even competitive, so that’s what’s going to happen on that front.”

Who do you think when Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman finally step into the cage together? Make your pick in the comments.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/7/2019.