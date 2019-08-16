Colby Covington says fans ‘can expect great things’ when he fights Kamaru Usman

After putting on a dominating performance against Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark, the expectation is that Colby Covington now fights Kamaru Usman for the welterweight belt.

Of course, “Chaos” has been promised a title shot before. So, he isn’t holding out hope for it, especially after what happened after his fight with Lawler.

When he and Kamaru Usman met at the ESPN post-fight show, security had to hold them back. Now, Covington expects that the champ will be out for a year due to an injury.

“The security guy put his finger on Kamaru Usman’s hip, so looks like he’s going to be out for another year now. So, sorry about that, were probably not going to be fighting anytime soon, now that security did that” Covington said recently on BJPENN.com Radio. “But, you know the feeling that I got from him, sitting next to him is he’s f**king scared. Now he knows what the f**ks in front of him, now he knows what’s coming. He doesn’t get to duck me no more, man. He’s been sitting out, f**king milking up that little f**king injury. Milking it.

“Ali does it — Ali Abdelasneeze does that with all his fighters, he lets his fighters milk up their injuries. Or, not even injuries, he lets these guys soak it up when they’re in a little bit of a spotlight, which no one gives a f**k about Marty Fakenewsman. But he’s in a little bit of a spotlight with his number one contender power ranger belt. So, Ali does that with all his clients. He lets them get hurt, they just sit on the sidelines and try to soak it up.”

If this fight does indeed happen, Colby Covington is confident he will beat Kamaru Usman. In fact, he expects to do so in dominating fashion.

“Fans can expect great things, I mean I’m going to go leave Marty Fakenewsman in a pool of his own blood and truly make welterweight great again,” he said. “It’s not even going to be competitive, you know. I’m going to show the different levels there is to this sport. The different levels there is between our games. He’s D2, I’m D1. That’s how you can look at it. We all know what happens when D2 plays D1, it’s not even competitive, so that’s what’s going to happen on that front.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/16/2019.