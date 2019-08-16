Dana Cam reveals intense UFC 241 staredowns

The Octagon returns to Anaheim, California tomorrow night for the promotions UFC 241 pay-per-view event.

The fight card is headlined by a heavyweight title fight rematch featuring current champ Daniel Cormier taking on former division kingpin Stipe Miocic.

Earlier this afternoon, the promotion held their ceremonials weigh-ins for UFC 241, which resulted in some intense staredowns.

UFC President Dana White was center stage at the weigh-ins and thus the infamous ‘Dana Cam’ was rolling.

Check out the footage below.

Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic

Nate Diaz vs Anthony Pettis

Yoel Romero vs Paulo Costa

Who are you picking to win the final three fights of the evening at UFC 241? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com August 16, 2019