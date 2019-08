ONE: Dreams of Gold results – Stamp, Petrosyan, Ennahachi shine on finish-filled card

On Friday, ONE Championship returned to Bangkok, Thailand, with the stacked ONE: Dreams of Gold card.

The card was topped by a ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title bout between champion Petchdam Petchyindee Academy and challenger Ilias Ennahachi, and featured the semifinals of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix as Giorgio Petrosyan rematched Smokin’ Jo Nattawut and Samy Sana took on Dzhabar Askerov. It also included the sophomore MMA bout of ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex, who took on Indian boxing specialist Asha Roka.

Without further ado, here are the full results and highlights of this finished-fill ONE: Dreams of Gold card, featuring big wins from Stamp, Petrosyan, and Ennahachi (h/t Onefc.com).

ONE: Dreams of Gold Main Card

Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship

Ilias Ennahachi defeats Petchdam Petchyindee Academy via TKO in round 2

šŸ† WE HAVE A NEW ONE WORLD CHAMPION šŸ†

Ilias Ennahachi stuns the hometown crowd, knocking out Thai phenom Petchdam to take home the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship! #WeAreONE #DreamsOfGold #Bangkok #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/gOEEJDZKJj — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 16, 2019

Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semi-Final

Giorgio ā€œThe Doctorā€ PetrosyanĀ defeatsĀ Smokinā€™ Jo NattawutĀ via knockout at 2:50 of round one

RIGHT ON THE šŸ’°

Giorgio Petrosyan takes out Smokin' Jo Nattawut with a stunning ONE-PUNCH KNOCKOUT to book his spot in the US$ 1 million ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final! šŸ’„šŸ„Š #WeAreONE #DreamsOfGold #Bangkok #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/Sw8kJKXPpF — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 16, 2019

Mixed Martial Arts – Atomweight

Stamp Fairtex defeats Asha Roka via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:29 of round three

Two-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex submits "Knockout Queen" Asha Roka with a TIGHT rear-naked choke in her ONE mixed martial arts debut! šŸ‡¹šŸ‡­ #WeAreONE #DreamsOfGold #Bangkok #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/9JtMmpRDFN — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 16, 2019

Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semi-Final

Samy Sana defeats Dzhabar Askerov via majority decision

Samy Sana punches his ticket to the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final with a majority decision victory over Dzhabar Askerov! šŸŽŸšŸ„Š #WeAreONE #DreamsOfGold #Bangkok #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/fTHG3mwg2F — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 16, 2019

Mixed Martial Arts – Strawweight

Alex SilvaĀ defeatsĀ Stefer RahardianĀ via submission (armbar) at 4:55 of round two

Super Series Muay Thai – Bantamweight

Muangthai PK.SaenchaimuaythaigymĀ defeatsĀ Kenta YamadaĀ via unanimous decision

Hometown hero šŸ‡¹šŸ‡­ Muangthai turns in another Muay Thai masterclass to score a unanimous decision victory over Kenta Yamada! #WeAreONE #DreamsOfGold #Bangkok #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/BGOBbfzAa1 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 16, 2019

Mixed Martial Arts – Featherweight

Thanh LeĀ defeatsĀ Kotetsu ā€œNo Faceā€ BokuĀ via knockout at 1:28 of round one

ONE: Dreams of Gold Prelims

Super Series Muay Thai – Flyweight

Lerdsila Phuket Top TeamĀ defeatsĀ Savvas Michael via TKO (injury) at 0:29 of round two

Mixed Martial Arts – Bantamweight

Yusup Saadulaev defeatsĀ Dae Hwan KimĀ via unanimous decision

Mixed Martial Arts – Flyweight

Chan RothanaĀ defeatsĀ Gustavo BalartĀ via unanimous decision

Cambodian šŸ‡°šŸ‡­ hero Chan Rothana rallies back for a thrilling unanimous decision victory over a game Gustavo Balart! #WeAreONE #DreamsOfGold #Bangkok #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/0OD0pqI0y8 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 16, 2019

Super Series Muay Thai – Catch Weight of 72.0KG

Bangpleenoi Petchyindee AcademyĀ defeatsĀ Liam NolanĀ via majority decision

Bangpleenoi takes a majority decision win over Liam Nolan to get Team Thailand šŸ‡¹šŸ‡­ on the scoreboard! #WeAreONE #DreamsOfGold #Bangkok #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/bWvKEXikxm — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 16, 2019

Mixed Martial Arts – Strawweight

Ryuto SawadaĀ defeatsĀ Aziz CalimĀ via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:09 of round one

Super Series Muay Thai – Bantamweight

Alaverdi RamazanovĀ defeatsĀ Ognjen TopicĀ via TKO at 2:25 of round one

Mixed Martial Arts – Bantamweight

Zhao Zhi KangĀ defeatsĀ Paul ā€œThe Great Kingā€ LumihiĀ via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:08 of round two

Chinese šŸ‡ØšŸ‡³ hero Zhao Zhi Kang kicks off ONE: DREAMS OF GOLD with a spectacular submission finish of Paul Lumihi! #WeAreONE #DreamsOfGold #Bangkok #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/EGg2ekWf47 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 16, 2019