Sean O’Malley releases mock interview with Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280 (Video)

Sean O’Malley has released a mock interview with Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280.

It will be Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA) vs Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) in a bantamweight bout on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

In a lead up to the fight, ‘Suga’ sat down with a face-to-face interview with a dummy meant to represent ‘No Mercy’, hosted by MMA reporter ‘Schmariel Schmelwani’. The video posted on ‘Instagram‘ sees O’Malley slug ‘Yan’ at the end of the segment.

O’Malley, 27, is coming off a no-contest match-up with Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA) in July of this year at UFC 276. Prior to that fight, ‘Suga’ was on a three-fight winning streak, finishing all three opponents by way of knockout.

Yan, 29, is coming off a split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA) in April of this year at UFC 273. The two had previously met in March of 2021 at UFC 259 where the outcome was a win for ‘Funk Master‘. That title bout ended in an unfortunate and historical fashion when Yan was disqualified for landing an illegal knee to Sterling’s head in round four.

Even without holding the championship belt, Yan is still considered one of the best fighters in the UFC and is the favorite heading into UFC 280.

In an interview with ESPN’s Ryan Clark, O’Malley discussed his match-up with Yan saying:

“I’m getting the fight that I wanted and the fight that the people want. In my eyes, Petr is the No. 1 contender right now. He’s pretty much 1-1 against Aljo … he could be considered the champion. … Going in there and stepping up against a guy like Petr is exciting, it’s motivating and it’s the biggest fight in the bantamweight division right now.”

Are you looking forward to Yan vs O’Malley this coming October? Who do you think will come out the victor?

