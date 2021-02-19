Chris Gutierrez happy with win over Andre Ewell, wants Miles Johns next

Chris Gutierrez was patiently waiting to get a fight offer and when he finally got one, it happened to be on day’s notice against Andre Ewell at UFC 258. It was a very intriguing matchup and one that had a storyline behind it.

At UFC 247, Ewell edged out a split decision win over Jonathan Martinez. It was a very close fight and many thought Martinez should’ve gotten the win. However, that was not the case so entering this fight, Gutierrez admits there was some thought of avenging his friend and teammate.

“Yes and no. The reason I will say yes is that Jonathan Martinez is a very good friend of mine, he’s like a brother to me,” Gutierrez said to BJPENN.com. “But, then no because I’m worried about myself there and I need to win for my career, but it was a chance for me to avenge my friend.”

In the fight, Chris Gutierrez used his patented leg kicks to beatdown Ewell and then went up high and dropped him. He then continued to use kicks to clearly win the fight but was a bit disappointed he didn’t get the finish.

“There are more to me than leg kicks. I know how to throw them and I set them up nicely, and if it isn’t broke don’t fix it,” Gutierrez said. “Again, he just left his leg out there to kick it and I kept doing it. I was hoping to get the finish but Ewell was tough, man. He was a game opponent.”

Following the win, the goal for Chris Gutierrez is to return in the summer and hopes to fight Miles Johns next time out. He believes it would be a fun fight for the fans and if he wins, he knows a ranked opponent would likely be next.

“Give me three to four months from now. I have some bumps and bruises that I need to heal up but by summer I should be good to go,” Gutierrez concluded. “I’d also like to fight Miles Johns next time out. He is coming off that nice KO win and it would be a good fight.”

