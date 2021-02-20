Kamaru Usman shuts down rematch with Jorge Masvidal, ‘Gamebred’ issues fiery response

Right when it looked like the Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal saga was set to continue, the champ has now appeared to change his tune.

Following his stellar title defense against former teammate Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, Usman took to the mic to express his dissatisfaction with a former foe. Threatening to finish Masvidal in a potential rematch, the champion went on to express that he was “feeling generous” days later. Thus indicating his willingness to grant a rematch to “Gamebred” although Masvidal fell short via a lopsided decision at UFC 251.

Well, four days later and Usman is no longer feeling the same — which didn’t come as a surprise to the American Top Team product.

That’s what I thought. Full camp he says nope! Got cold feet when you heard we said yes #freebritney https://t.co/zVDPlFFHrM — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 20, 2021

“F*ck it I’m not feeling generous anymore. Anyone can get it #AndStill” Kamaru Usman tweeted with a trio of emojis.

“That’s what I thought. Full camp he says nope! Got cold feet when you heard we said yes #freebritney” Masvidal quickly responded.

Initially, July’s UFC 251 debut on Fight Island was supposed to be headlined by Usman and Burns. That was until the challenger fell ill with COVID-19 a week shy of the event date. In the meantime, Masvidal stepped in to save the day.

After a relatively decent first round for Masvidal, Kamaru Usman would take over for the final four utilizing his strong grappling and clinch game. Two judges ended up scoring the fight 50-45 with the other giving Masvidal the opening five minutes to equal a 49-46.

The loss marked Masvidal’s first since 2017 when he suffered defeat to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC 217. From there, he rattled off the three biggest wins of his career by knocking out the likes of Darren Till and former Bellator and ONE Championship kingpin, Ben Askren. To cap it off, he was crowned BMF champion at UFC 244 in November 2019 by TKOing Nate Diaz in the third round.