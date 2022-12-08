Paddy Pimblett believes he “would’ve put up a better fight” than Charles Oliveira did against Islam Makhachev

Paddy Pimblett wasn’t impressed with Charles Oliveira’s performance against Islam Makhachev.

In the main event of UFC 280, Oliveira and Makhachev were fighting for the lightweight title – the division where Pimblett fights in – and Makhachev ended up winning by second-round submission. It was a great performance from Makhachev who dominated the fight from start to finish. Yet, for Pimblett, he was more surprised at Oliveira’s lack of performance. With that, he thinks he would’ve done better than the Brazilian did.

“I got so much stick for picking Charles against Islam, which is crazy because a lot of people picked Charles but still on social media posts and stuff oh you picked Charles. Yeah, cause Charles had fought the better people and I thought Charles was going to win,” Pimblett said at UFC 282 media day. “Can’t I have a prediction anymore? People saying you haven’t given props to Islam, I have. He looked unbelievable that night, he absolutely dominated Charles. I would’ve put up a better fight that night than Charles did, to be honest.”

Although Pimblett thinks he would’ve put up a better effort that night, it will never be known as the Brit is still ways away from a title shot. However, there is a chance he does end up fighting Makhachev in the future. If that does happen, it would be a massive fight, especially if it is for the title.

Paddy Pimblett, meanwhile, is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 282 in the co-main event against Jared Gordon. It is his UFC pay-per-view debut and his fourth fight in the UFC. He’s currently 3-0 in the UFC with all his wins coming by stoppage. In the UFC, he submitted Jordan Leavitt, and Kazula Vargas, while KO’ing Luigi Vendramini.

