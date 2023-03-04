Bruce Buffer admits Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler coaching TUF will make him a viewer again: “It’s going to be exciting”

Bruce Buffer was ecstatic when he heard that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler would be the coaches of TUF 31.

McGregor and Chandler are set to coach TUF 31 and fight later this year in a massive fight for the sport. It will also bring new eyeballs to TUF, including Buffer who admits he hasn’t watched TUF in a bit but will be tuned into every episode to see what happens.

“Remember, fan first, announcer second. As a matter of fact, and not that there is anything wrong, but I haven’t watched the TUF show in a long time but I’ll be glued to this one,” Buffer said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It’s going to bring back the ratings and everything. Conor’s back and we will see how he and Michael handle themselves. But, the two going at it, man, that is going to be national geographic time when you see the two bulls with the horns going at it. It’s going to be exciting. A big, big show.”

There’s no question that having Conor McGregor coach TUF opposite Michael Chandler will bring new eyeballs to the show and possibly the sport. But, Bruce Buffer is also excited about the fight as he expects fireworks for however long the fight lasts.

Conor McGregor (22-6) is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier and in his last fight he broke his leg. Since then, he has been rehabbing but is now finally set to return against Chandler later this year.

Michael Chandler (23-8) is coming off a submission loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. Since signing with the UFC, Chandler is 2-3 in the Octagon but is ranked fifth at lightweight. His wins in the UFC are both by knockout as he stopped Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker.

Will you be watching TUF 31 with McGregor and Chandler as coaches?