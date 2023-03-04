Stipe Miocic reveals prediction for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285: “He’s a big man”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has chimed in with his prediction for tomorrow’s main event.

In the main event of UFC 285, Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will battle for vacant heavyweight gold. The belt was left vacant after Francis Ngannou exited the promotion in January. The bout has captured the imagination of fans and fighters alike, and several have given their prediction.

Now, former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has done the same. In an interview with former rival Daniel Cormier on YouTube, the contender gave his prediction for tomorrow’s headliner. There, Miocic picked Gane to win, stating that his size and experience in the weight class will pay off.

Along with offering his prediction, Stipe Miocic recently revealed his plans to fight the winner of the contest. While he’s long called to face Jon Jones, the former champion revealed the UFC has told him that he will return to a title shot. That title shot will likely come in July, at International Fight Week.

Stipe Miocic makes prediction for UFC 285’s main event

“It’s an interesting matchup just because you know, Jones has been out for three years,” Stipe Miocic stated in an interview with Daniel Cormier. “He’s been training, he’s 250 now you know, he’s still got his speed but it’s a big difference. He looks different, and like that speed, you might think you’re faster, but you’re not that much faster.”

He continued, “Ciryl that guy is a gamer, he throws great. Just like Jones, he throws those kicks like that. He’s gone five rounds, but also you know, Jon Jones, he does a lot of stuff people have never seen. He sets you up perfect, but I feel the same way with Ciryl.”

“…I got to go with Gane, seriously. I think he’s been active, and you know, he’s a big man. Heavyweight is a different matchup.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Stipe Miocic?