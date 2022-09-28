Dana White shares his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev: “Let’s not get crazy here”

Dana White is sharing his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev.

Former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) earned a UFC contract Tuesday night, September 27th, with a dominating win over Donovan Beard (7-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout in Dana White’s Contender Series Week 10 at the UFC Apex. Nickal submitted Beard just 52 seconds into the fight.

Nickal also was rewarded with a spot in the EA Sports UFC 4 video game.

Following the impressive win, Nickal spoke to ESPN and took no time to call out Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) saying:

“I’m ready to go in December. If the UFC wishes, give me that Swedish dude (Chimaev), I don’t think he might be the best guy because he can’t even make weight. I feel like that’s a good match-up for me.”

At the post-fight press conference, UFC President, Dana White spoke highly of ‘Borz’ but put the brakes on Nickal’s callout of Chimaev:

“Let’s not get crazy here. It’s funny we were in matchmaking today and we were just talking about Khamzat and possibilities and how f**king good that guy really is, you know? You saw it in this last fight. Kevin Holland, to get beat the way (he did), well, Kevin expected it. For everybody else, to see it happen the way that it happened, nobody saw that coming but Kevin.”

Dana White continued to explain what is next for his new found talent:

“You don’t test him (Nickal) against ranked talent. You bring him in just like you’d bring in any prospect. You build him up and give him fights. The problem is, there are no easy fights here. This isn’t like the boxing model. But he walked into a show where there is no easy fights. Everybody here are killers. If you perform the way that you performed here twice… There are some guys that come in here and it’s a rough go. There are wars to squeak off a win or pull off a win or whatever. This guy came in and dominated twice.”

