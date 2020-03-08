Pros react to Weili Zhang defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248

Weili Zhang squared off with Joanna Jedrzejczyk the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC 248 event in hopes of earning her first successful strawweight title defense.

Zhang (20-1 MMA) had captured the promotions 115lbs title this past summer, when she needed less than a minute to dispose of former title holder Jessica Andrade.

Meanwhile, Jedrzejczyk (16-3 MMA) entered UFC 248 on the heels of a unanimous decision victory over Michelle Waterson in her most recent effort. That victory got the Polish star back in to the win column, as she had previously been defeated by Valentina Shevchenko in a fight for the promotions flyweight title.

Tonight’s UFC 248 co-main event proved to be an absolute war. Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang traded bombs for twenty-five straight minutes in what many are calling the greatest women’s MMA fight of all time. After a thrilling five rounds of action, it was Zhang who got the nod from two judges in attendance, earning her a split decision victory over Jedrzejczyk.

Official UFC 248 Result: Weili Zhang def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to Zhang defeating Joanna below:

For JJ to win she has to stick and move. — michael (@bisping) March 8, 2020

Not sure who’s winning, but this is a great fucking fight. — michael (@bisping) March 8, 2020

WTF is up with JJ forehead???🤮 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 8, 2020

This fight is WILD! #UFC248 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 8, 2020

This fight !!! 😳😳 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 8, 2020

And give these women some MONEY too!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 8, 2020

This is the craziest fight I’ve ever seen #UFC248 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 8, 2020

Great fucking fight! Best womens mma fight ever. — michael (@bisping) March 8, 2020

Wow that was awesome! I got JJ 3-2 but im not all that confident — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 8, 2020

This fight is stressing me out lol they are scrapping #UFC248 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) March 8, 2020

JJ looks like her forehead is pregnant with twins! — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) March 8, 2020

Respect to both ladies. — michael (@bisping) March 8, 2020

What a WAR between @joannamma and the chinese machine @zhangweilimma ?! 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Congrats to both of them 👏👏👏#UFC248 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 8, 2020

THAT was a FIGHT FIGHT!!!

Both women fought like monsters and champions. Congrats to both!#UFC248 — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) March 8, 2020

Great job by the judges in Las Vegas. #UFC248 — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) March 8, 2020

this is not a woman’s sport 🤦‍♂️ — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 8, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 7, 2020