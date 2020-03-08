Pros react to Weili Zhang defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248

Chris Taylor
Weili Zhang, Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Weili Zhang squared off with Joanna Jedrzejczyk the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC 248 event in hopes of earning her first successful strawweight title defense.

Zhang (20-1 MMA) had captured the promotions 115lbs title this past summer, when she needed less than a minute to dispose of former title holder Jessica Andrade.

Meanwhile, Jedrzejczyk (16-3 MMA) entered UFC 248 on the heels of a unanimous decision victory over Michelle Waterson in her most recent effort. That victory got the Polish star back in to the win column, as she had previously been defeated by Valentina Shevchenko in a fight for the promotions flyweight title.

Tonight’s UFC 248 co-main event proved to be an absolute war. Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang traded bombs for twenty-five straight minutes in what many are calling the greatest women’s MMA fight of all time. After a thrilling five rounds of action, it was Zhang who got the nod from two judges in attendance, earning her a split decision victory over Jedrzejczyk.

Official UFC 248 Result: Weili Zhang def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to Zhang defeating Joanna below:

Who would you like to see Weili Zhang fight next following her split decision victory over Joanna Jedrezejczyk this evening in Las Vegas? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

