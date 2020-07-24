Photo | Darren Till made amazing transformation for Whittaker fight

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till made quite a transformation ahead of his fight with the division’s former champion Robert Whittaker.

Till and Whittaker will meet in the main event of UFC on ESPN 14, which goes down this Saturday on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In this high-stakes fight, Till will look to build on the momentum of a split decision victory over former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum in his middleweight division, and take another step toward a fight with the division’s undisputed champion Israel Adesanya.

Till seems to be taking this challenge extremely seriously, having made an impressive physical transformation since he accepted the fight. See his amazing progress below:

The Gorilla is back in prime form 😅 #UFCFightIsland3 pic.twitter.com/j7dJE8ocSM — UFC (@ufc) July 24, 2020

Till has stated that if he beats Whittaker this Saturday, a fight with the champion Adesanya will be the only option for him thereafter.

“If I beat Robert Whittaker Saturday night, the only way to go is to the title,” Till said on media day ahead of his fight with Whittaker. “I’ve come to middleweight and a lot of people say he’s only had two fights, but look at my two fights. This is why for every young fighter out there, or for every fighter in the UFC who sometimes may turn down fights, you have to take these big risks because it will pay off. I didn’t campaign for a title shot after I beat Stephan Thompson in Liverpool. I didn’t quite feel I deserved it. But, now if I beat Robert Whittaker, Saturday, which is a big ask and a big mountain to climb, the only fight for me is I say, Adesanya and Costa are scheduled to fight, the only fight for me is a title fight.”

How do you think Darren Till will perform in his second middleweight fight?