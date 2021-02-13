Anthony Hernandez expects to pick apart “very hittable” Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 258

Anthony Hernandez knows people are counting him out.

At UFC 258, Hernandez is the biggest underdog on the card at +325, as he faces undefeated grappling wizard, Rodolfo Vieira. Although not many people would want to face Vieira, Hernandez said this is a fight he is very interested in.

“This is just who they offered me. I don’t give a f**k who I fight, I will figure out a way to beat them. If not, we will go to f*****g war,” Hernandez said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “My mentality every time going into a fight is that I can beat anyone. I do like this fight, this fight is a f*****g great fight for me.”

In the lead-up to the fight, the common perception is, if the fight hits the ground Vieira will likely submit Hernandez. But, if it stays standing, Hernandez will pick apart the Brazilian.

However, for Anthony Hernandez, he doesn’t think Vieira will be able to get him down as he has been wrestling and grappling his entire life. On the feet, “Fluffy” is confident he will pick apart the undefeated fighter en route to a massive upset.

“He is not a striker, he wants to get it to the ground. I don’t plan on getting taken down and if I do, I will work back to my feet. Honestly, I didn’t watch his last fight, I know he is hittable though, he is very hittable, he’s flat-footed,” Hernandez explained. “In one of his more recent fights, he did look to move better but his only goal is to get it to the floor you are safe. I’ve been training for this moment since I was like 15, there is no way in hell I will let that slip through my fingers. I’m going to go out there, fight my f*****g ass off and if he wants that he win, he will have to take it from me.”

If Anthony Hernandez does end up getting his hand raised he knows he will remain a UFC fighter and get another big fight. He is just 1-2 inside the Octagon but doesn’t feel any pressure because he knows he will get his hand raised on Saturday night.

“It puts me back in the spotlight and puts me where I want to be. I do need this win and I plan on getting it. It’s as simple as that,” Hernandez concluded.

Do you think Anthony Hernandez will beat Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 258?