Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller cancelled, UFC 258 main card gets new lineup

Bobby Green and Jim Miller will no longer be fighting at UFC 258.

After both Green and Miller made weight, Green collapsed backstage which immediately cause many fans to concern. However, the UFC was hoping to have the fight still take place tomorrow night but that will no longer the case the promotion revealed.

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller is off the #UFC258 card tomorrow after Green collapsed backstage following official weighins this morning, per the UFC. Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher moves to the main card. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) February 12, 2021

Jim Miller was entering this fight coming off a decision loss to Vinc Pichel at UFC 252. Before that, he submitted Roosevelt Roberts in the first round to get back into the win column after losing a decision to Scott Holtzman. In his legendary career, he also holds notable wins over Clay Guida, Joe Lauzon, and Yancy Medeiros among others.

Bobby Green, meanwhile, was looking to get back into the win column after a split decision loss to Thiago Moises. Although losing out on the fight is disappointing, his health is no doubt the priority right now, and hopefully, the UFC can rebook the fight for a later date.

As Raimondi mentioned, the UFC has now promoted a Ricky Simon vs Brian Kelleher to the main card. The fight is a very intriguing one between two bantamweights fighting at featherweight on short notice.

With the removal of Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green, UFC 258 is now as follows.

