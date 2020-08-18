Derrick Lewis set to headline November 28 UFC event against fellow heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes

Derrick Lewis is looking to become the number one contender at heavyweight and he will get one step closer to that goal on November 28.

For quite some time now, Curtis Blaydes has been calling out Derrick Lewis for a fight. He has even accused “The Black Beast” and the UFC of avoiding the matchup. Yet, that all changes now as according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Lewis and Blaydes will headline a November 28 event.

Breaking: Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) vs. Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) will headline UFC Fight Night on 11/28, location TBD. Blaydes asked for it, knows Lewis is a fan favorite and wants to build momentum. Lewis was down, wanted time to get in peak shape. Should be good. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 18, 2020

Derrick Lewis is currently on a three-fight winning streak. Last time out, he scored a second-round KO over Alexey Oleynik to become the UFC’s record holder for most knockouts at heavyweight. Before the win over the Russian, Lewis earned decision wins over Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov to get back into the win column.

Prior to those wins, Derrick Lewis suffered a TKO loss to Junior dos Santos and a submission loss to Daniel Cormier in his only time fighting for UFC gold.

Curtis Blaydes, meanwhile, is riding a four-fight winning streak. Last time out, he went all five rounds against Alexander Volkov and won the fight by decision. Before that, he picked up TKO wins over dos Santos and Shamil Abdurakhimov and a decision win over Justin Willis.

“Razor” has only lost twice in his career with both setbacks coming at the hands of Francis Ngannou.

With Stipe Miocic defending his belt at UFC 252, the winner of Derrick Lewis vs. Curtis Blaydes will most likely be next in line assuming Ngannou gets the next shot. But, Jon Jones recently said he would be moving up to heavyweight so perhaps the winner of this fight is still another win away.

Regardless, this is a massive fight for the heavyweight division and one both men have called for.

