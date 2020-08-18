Just Scrap Radio Ep. 7 with Frankie Edgar, Ovince Saint Preux, Alonzo Menifield & John Salter

The seventh episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com is here ahead of UFC Vegas 7 and Bellator 244.

Host Cole Shelton is first joined by former UFC lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar (1:27). Next, perennial light heavyweight contender, Ovince Saint Preux comes on (17:40). Then, UFC light heavyweight Alonzo Menifield (31:03) joins the program. Finally, the final guest of the show is Bellator middleweight, John Salter (45:59).

Frankie Edgar makes his second appearance on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com to preview his UFC Vegas 7 main event against Pedro Munhoz. Edgar discusses the fight being moved from UFC 251 to UFC Fight Island 1 and now UFC Vegas 7 and whether or not he wanted to take a replacement opponent. Edgar talks about his training camp and the cut to 135. He also discusses what a win over Munhoz does for him and what winning a belt at bantamweight does for his legacy.

Ovince Saint Preux joins the program to discuss his UFC Vegas 7 co-main event fight against Alonzo Menifield. “OSP” discusses his recent move to heavyweight and why he is dropping back down to light heavyweight. The perennial contender reveals why he didn’t care to take Menifield as a replacement opponent. He also explains how he sees the fight going. Saint Preux also gives his thoughts on Jon Jones vacating the belt and how he would fare at heavyweight.

Alonzo Menifield then comes on to discuss him stepping up on just a week and a half notice to fight the always dangerous, Ovince Saint Preux. Menifield talks about his recent loss to Devin Clark and the health issues he had in the fight. The Fortis MMA product also talks about his teammates Geoff Neal and Uriah Hall losing out on their fights and the tight-bond Fortis MMA has.

John Salter is the final guest of the show to preview his Bellator 244 main card fight against Andrew Kapel. Salter explains why he took this fight instead of waiting for a middleweight title shot. He also discusses a potential Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima vacant middleweight title fight.

Be share to share as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.