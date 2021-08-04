Alonzo Menifield eyes KO win over Ed Herman at UFC 265: “I’m honored to go in there and fight with him and take him out”

Alonzo Menifield is excited to be getting the chance to fight Ed Herman and in front of a crowd.

Menifield returned to the win column last time out with a submission win over Fabio Cherant. The victory snapped his two-fight losing skid and now, he gets a chance to fight Herman at UFC 265 in his home state of Texas which he’s ecstatic about.

“Houston, man it’s a big deal, my first fight for me in Houston, so I’m happy about that. I’m excited and truth be told, I’m ready to get in there and show off Texas-style,” Menifield said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I like the crowd, I come from a football background, it’s exciting. I’m happy for the fans to be there and looking forward to it.”

Although Menifield wasn’t asking for an opponent, when he got the news he would be fighting Herman he was excited. The Fortis MMA fighter says ever since he got to the UFC he always mentioned Herman as a dream fight.

Now, ahead of UFC 265, Menifield says it’s starting to feel surreal but he knows he can’t get starstruck. Instead, he says he plans to go in there and take Herman out. Yet, if the 40-year-old can take the damage, he believes it could be the Fight of the Night.

“I’m excited, he’s been around for a while and it’s always been a dream matchup when he went to 205,” Alonzo Menifield said. “I have always been wanting to get down with him, so I’m honored to go in there and fight with him and take him out…

“He old-school, I’m training for everything. It won’t be a dull fight, it will be exciting with the crowd there, it might be one of the more exciting fights on the card… Performance of the Night so that’s me by TKO/KO or Fight of the Night, that’s up to him,” Menifield later added. “I plan on putting on a showcase of everything I have and I’m pretty sure he can take it. If not, Performance of the Night for me.”

If Menifield does get his hand raised, he says the goal is to get a quick turnaround. He doesn’t have anyone in mind as all he’s worried about is working his way up the light heavyweight ranks.

“Beating a guy who’s been around for so long, for me, it cements me as a UFC fighter. It’s a big deal to cement myself as a UFC fighter,” Menifield concluded.

